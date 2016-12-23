Missouri’s ski areas get into the holiday spirit

Missouri’s ski resorts are popular attractions during the holidays. Lauren Grenier with Snow Creek ski resort in northwest Missouri’s Weston says it’s open for business on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“With the colder weather, it’s actually been a huge blessing. The last two years, Snow Creek hasn’t been able to open prior to the New Year and the Christmas holidays is one of our biggest times of the year,” says Grenier. “I think everyone is just really ready to spend their holidays doing something they’ve been planning for awhile.”

Snow Creek offers skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. The park’s capacity is about 1,500 skiers and snowboarders and 400 tubers.

Grenier tells Missourinet the resort has about 80,000 to 100,000 visitors each season.

“We get a lot of regional, but we also get many people from further south – Florida, Georgia, Alabama and we get a lot of people from Oklahoma. We are one of the closest ski resorts to all southern states,” says Grenier.

Grenier says skiing and snowboarding is easier than some might think. It has more than 100 qualified instructors who can teach people of all ages.