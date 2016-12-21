UPDATE: Missing southwest Missouri girl found safe

KTTS Radio contributed to this story

A 13-year-old autistic child from southwest Missouri who ran away from her relative’s home in Springfield Tuesday night has been found safe. A bus driver called authorities after seeing Rachel Mosher sitting on the lap of a frequent bus rider who uses a motorized wheelchair.

T.J. Davis says he had never seen the man with a girl – and added it all seemed odd. Davis says he pulled onto Westlake Hardware’s parking lot and the man dropped the girl off.

“It seemed like that was her, so I immediately called dispatch and told them I was not losing sight of her no matter what,” says Davis. “All she said was her name and that she was trying to get to her dad on South Campbell. I turned the heat on immediately to get her warm. I didn’t let anybody touch her because I didn’t know if that was a crime scene. I didn’t want anything messing that up.”

The man in the wheelchair rode away. Police are trying to find him.