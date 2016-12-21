The Bill Pollock Show–Chargers security guard appreciates the cheerleaders a little too much. My favorite #BragginRights moments (PODCAST)

Some sicko security guard for the San Diego Chargers has been fired after appearing to touch himself while the team’s cheerleaders performed in front of him. Of course he was fired after he was caught on Instagram.

Were the Pro Bowlers deserving on the Chiefs? Absolutely! Even Tyreek Hill.

Mizzou-Illinois basketball. Braggin’ Rights. I share my favorite moments from the game and what happened to one of the most over-hyped freshman in Illini basketball history.

My countdown continues on Jingle Bill–my top ten Christmas songs. We’re up to number 3.