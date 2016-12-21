The Bill Pollock Show–Changes coming to the #Mizzou after their loss to Illinois (PODCAST)

Malcolm Hill scored 21 points to lead Illinois to a 75-66 win over Mizzou on Wednesday at the Braggin’ Rights game. Mizzou has lost 24 of 36 games since the series was moved to St. Louis, including the last four.

Kevin Puryear led Missouri (5-6) with 17 points. Terrence Phillips had 14 points and Jordan Geist came off the bench to add 12. Mizzou missed ten of their first 12 shots and fell behind 15-5 and never got closer than 63-59 with just over six and a half minutes to play.

Kim Anderson said there will be changes to the starting lineup and his rotation will drop from the 11 players he’s working into the game now.

Plus, I’ll also talk about the Mizzou cheerleaders. We may be bad when it comes to ballin’, but the Tigers dominate when it comes to the lift challenge. You’ll hear from Roger and Ashlyn, the two winners from the most exciting part of the game.

I’m up to number 2 in my Jingle Bill Top 10 Christmas songs that I kind of like and a survey of what people Google the most state-by-state. Wait until you hear what Missouri’s number one search is.

