Perron’s nifty wraparound goal beats Stars in OT. Watch the #STLBlues winner

Despite being outshot 38-22, the Blues picked up a rare road win, getting a 3-2 victory in overtime at Dallas. Twice the Blues battled back from one-goal deficits to force OT where David Perron scored the game winner 1:55 into the extra period.

Jaden Schwartz scored the Blues first goal to tie the game at 1-1 in the first and then his hustle helped create a wraparound opportunity for David Perron. Schwartz battled two Stars for the puck at the left face-off circle and got hooked from behind drawing a penalty. Schwartz left the puck for Perron who took it behind the net and finished off the game beating a sprawled out Antti Niemi.

“(Schwartz) really battled his butt off to get the puck loose,” Perron said. “I’m glad he realized I was behind him, too, I kind of got around Niemi there and I’m thinking I might be able to wrap it short side, and then to leave and go to the other side — it was a little bit risky.”

Patrik Berglund scored a goal in the second to tie the game a 2-2.

The Blues were playing on back-to-back nights, coming off an overtime loss at home to Edmonton on Monday that left them 1-3-1 in their previous five games.

