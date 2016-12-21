Hill, Peters, Kelce and Berry pick up Pro Bowl nods for the #Chiefs

Four Chiefs players were named to the Pro Bowl…Rookie Tyreek Hill, second year player Marcus Peters, tight end Travis Kelce and safety Eric Berry.

Berry has started all 14 games for the Chiefs this season, recording 73 tackles (58 solo), including two tackles for loss. He has three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble. This marks Berry’s fifth Pro Bowl selection in seven years.

Kelce has started at tight end in all 14 games this season,and has recorded a catch in 46 consecutive games, tying for the fifth-best streak in franchise history. This is Kelce’s second consecutive selection into the Pro Bowl.

Peters has five interceptions currently rank second in the NFL. He has played in 29 career games (29 starts) with the club in two NFL seasons, tallying 101 tackles (85 solo), 13 interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, 43 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. This is his second appearance in two seasons.

Hill has 34 punt returns for an NFL-high 476 yards (14.0 avg.) with one touchdown. He has 13 kickoff returns for 367 yards (28.2 avg.) with one touchdown. Offensively, Hill has added 56 catches for 547 yards (9.8 avg.) with six touchdowns and 15 rushes for 157 yards (10.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. Hill won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his Week 12 performance at Denver and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his effort in Week 14 against Oakland. Hill is the first player to accomplish that feat since Reggie Bush in 2006.