Missouri ranks in top 10 for high school graduation rate

U.S. Department of Education data shows Missouri’s high school graduation rate has increased to 87.8% in the 2014-2015 school year, ranking Missouri top 10 in the nation. That compares to the national average of 83.2% and Missouri’s previous school year figure of 87.3%.

Governor Jay Nixon (D) says Missouri’s rate has increased by about 7% since 2010-11.

“Missouri’s top 10 in the nation graduation rate is another solid indication that the work we’ve done to support public education is having a positive impact on students and families across our state,” says Nixon. “Behind these numbers are thousands of students who are graduating from high school and going on to pursue college degrees and rewarding careers.”

Missouri’s 2016 Annual Performance Report from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education showed none of the state’s 517 school districts received scores in the unaccredited range.